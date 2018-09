Share with friends













PINETTA, FL – Deputies are currently working a burglary and vandalism that took place at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office in Florida located on US Hwy 90 on Monday, September 17, 2018. According to a report from Major David Harper, the suspect also busted a window out at the courthouse along with both front doors of the Courthouse Annex. The suspect is in custody at this time.

Further information will be made available at a later time. There is no other suspect and no one is at large.