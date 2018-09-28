//LHS Students Excel

Share with friends













LOWNDES – Lowndes High School’s Principal, LeAnne McCall, is proud to share that Vincent Nathanael Strickler has qualified as a National Merit Program Semifinalist. There were 1.6 million US high school students who took the PSAT/NMSQT in October of 2017 and have met program requirements to be considered for the 2019 competition for National Merit Program recognition and other scholarships. Of these 1.6 million students, 50,000 high scorers were identified. From that 50,000, 34,000 students received Letters of Commendation and 16,000 were named Semifinalists. In February of 2019, Finalists will be determined and all National Merit Scholarship winners will be chosen from this group of Finalists.

Lowndes High School is also proud to announce that James P. (Powell) Strickler, Adam N. Shoemaker, David M. (Kenny) Redish, and Joyce Q. Liu have received Letters of Commendation from the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program. Of the 1.6 million US high school students taking the PSAT/NMSQT in October 2017, 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. “These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success,” commented a spokesperson for the NMSC.

Congratulations to these outstanding LHS students and to the teachers who have inspired their academic excellence!