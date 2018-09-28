//LHS Senior Joyce Liu Invited to Princeton University

LOWNDES – Lowndes High School senior Joyce Liu has been invited to the Princeton University’s Creative Arts and Humanities Symposium at Princeton University. Approximately 100 high school seniors from across the country were invited to attend the weekend on their campus in October.

Joyce was nominated to the program in September. LHS was asked to nominate an outstanding senior who has shown an interest in the arts and humanities. Joyce is a member of the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra Youth Concert Series where she is first chair clarinet. She is also accomplished on the piano. She was invited to take a photography class with Savannah College of Art and Design last summer on a full scholarship.