//Farm Bill Changes Could Hurt Family Farms

MOULTRIE – US Senator David Perdue remarked Friday at a Colquitt County Farm Bureau that he’d always been advised to never vote against a farm bill if he wanted to maintain his political strength – but, he said, he was thinking about going against that counsel.

Perdue, who sits on the Senate Agriculture Committee, toured several cities across South Georgia Friday, September 21. In Thomasville he noted he has serious concerns for family farmers if the bill is passed as it stands. He explained that the economy needs workers and some Farm Bill changes made by the U.S. House of Representatives might discourage people from working on farms. He is currently working on a bill that should be completed by October to be voted on, remarking that Cavanaugh’s confirmation in Supreme Court needs to be tackled and completed first.

Perdue’s parents operated a small farm and his mother did the books. He explained that under the new changes his mother, who did the books for the farm, wouldn’t be considered an employee. This, he insists, is going to cause problems.