//Apartment Building Fire Displaces 13

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 12:43 PM on Tuesday, September 18, 2018.

VFD arrived at Brittany Wood Apartments at 1150 Old Statenville Highway at 12:46 PM, and reported light smoke and flames conditions from the rear of the apartment building.

VFD Firefighters initiated an aggressive search to locate any residents while attempting to extinguish the fire.

After quickly searching for residents, Firefighters were immediately removed from the building due to unsafe electrical hazards. However, they continued to provide fire protection to prevent any fire extension.

There were no injuries reported, and all residents were safe outside the home. As soon as the utilities to the building were cut off by Colquitt EMC, firefighters were able to enter the building and extinguish the rest of the fire.

The fire caused an estimate of $50,000 worth of damage and displaced 13 people (7 adults and 6 children). Red Cross is assisting the families with displacement.

There were a total of four apartment units affected by the fire. Two sustained fire damage, and the other 2 received water damage and property damage.

There were a total of 21 VFD Firefighters on the scene. SGMC EMS assisted with firefighter rehab, and VPD also helped with crowd control.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.