//Lowndes Vikings Touchdown Club’s 2nd Annual Clay Shoot Sept. 29

VALDOSTA – The Lowndes Viking Touchdown Club’s 2nd Annual Sporting Clay Shoot Benefiting The Viking Breakfast Club will be held at Southwind Sporting Clays, Saturday, September 29, 2018, starting at 9:00 a.m.

4 Man Team Plus – $600

One 4 man team entry for your company in the event (includes lunch)

T-shirt for each shooter

Company name on a banner at the event

Your company logo on the official event t-shirts

Company station sign at the event

4 Man Team – $400

Team entry for your company in the event (includes lunch)

T-shirt for each shooter

Your company logo on the official event t-shirts

Station sign at the event with your company name

Crimson Sponsor – $200

Your company logo on the official event t-shirts

Station sign at the event with your company name

Silver Sponsor – $100

Your company logo on the official event t-shirts or Station sign at the event with your company name.

Prizes for the top three teams. First Place – Minimum $100 value per shooter. Second Place – Minimum $50 value per shooter. Third Place – Minimum $25 value per shooter.

High Over All – Shotgun- Approximate value $1000.

Game Winner: Weber Charcoal grill – Complements of Home Depot

Door Prizes – All shooters will have an opportunity to win.

Viking players and coaches will be trapping for the shooters. Take this opportunity to meet your Vikings!

All proceeds will be used to help fund the Viking Breakfast Club.

The Viking Breakfast Club feeds the team a breakfast consisting of grits, eggs, cheese, and sausage or bacon every morning of the school year and every morning of summer workouts. These breakfast are prepared in the kitchen provided by the TD Club, and the cooks are team moms who volunteer their time. Each breakfast for the team cost approximately $100. By supporting this shoot at one of the above levels, you can feed the team breakfast from one to six times. Since starting the Breakfast Club, our coaching staff has seen marked improvement in weight gain and retention, strength increase and retention, and stamina improvement. Proper nutrition is critical in helping the young men on our team reach their full potential and this program along with other meals provided by the TD Club are invaluable to the entire team but especially to those young men who may not receive proper nutrition at home. Thanks for your support.