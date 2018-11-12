EventsNovember 12, 2018 Valdosta Fire Department Graduation Ceremony for New Recruits Share with friendsVALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department will hold a graduation ceremony for their new recruit class on Friday, November 16, at 11:30 A.M. The ceremony will be held at the Forrest Street Community Center. TAGS: vfdvfd graduation ceremonyvfd new recruits Related posts VSU Theatre and Dance Hosts…Multiple Veterans Day Parades, Programs,…VLPRA Presents Free Movie in…Jay’s Blog: Bohemian Rhapsody Movie…Fall Into Fashion 2018: Part…VSU Welcomes Boston Brass Nov…Lunch and Learn: Tree ID…Mayor’s Christmas Motorcade Brings Cheer…VLPRA Offers Free Movie Night…VSU Planetarium Presents “In 1938:…