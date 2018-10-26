//Tallahassee Museum Zoobilee Ticket Giveaway

TALLAHASSEE – Join the Tallahassee Museum for the most magical annual “fun” raiser, Zoobilee. Featuring LIVE MUSIC with one of the Southeast’s hottest traveling bands, Red Shirt Freshman, DELICIOUS EATS from top-rated local restaurants and an OPEN BAR! Come dressed fantastically for a truly enchanting evening! Proceeds from Zoobilee support the Museum’s education, preservation, and conservation services to our community.



Leading the band with his powerful vocals and high energy style is Tony ODonnell (Groove Merchants) joined with the accomplished vocalist, Lisa Barry whose versatility hits the high and low notes of everything from rock to jazz to blues to funk; keeping the dynamic beat on the drums and vocals is Cory Johnson (Proper Villains); slapping, picking and bringing the funk on his bass guitar is the accomplished journeyman, Hunter Daws (Swinging Harpoon, George Clinton, Eden's Fill); bringing his lightening hot guitar licks from the Gulf coast will be Tristan Shiver (Shivers and the Shake); and last, but certainly not last is the amazing horn section composed of Aaron Watson on sax and Kirk Gavin on trumpet/trombone.