//Georgia average gas price declines to $2.79 per gallon

ATLANTA – The average gas price in Georgia has declined at the pump compared to last week with drivers paying $2.79 per gallon.

Georgia’s average price for a gallon of regular gas fell this week, offering some relief to drivers across the state. As of Monday, the statewide average sits at $2.79 per gallon, though daily price changes remain possible.

“Georgia drivers are getting some relief at the pump as fuel costs ease, thanks to lower crude oil prices, weaker demand, and the seasonal switch to winter‑blend gasoline,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA-The Auto Club Group.

Compared to recent benchmarks:

It’s 3 cents lower than last week

than last week 1 cent lower than last month

than last month 11 cents lower than this time last year

For those filling up a standard 15-gallon tank, the cost now comes to approximately $41.85.

National Fuel Costs Ease as Prices Slip Under $3

The national average for regular gas fell below $3 this week for the first time in four years, holding at $2.95 since Tuesday. The last time prices were this low was May 2021. Lower crude oil costs, weak demand, and cheaper winter-blend fuel are driving the drop.

Electric:

The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station stayed the same this past week at 38 cents. To plan ahead, drivers can check charging prices along their route using AAA’s TripTik Travel Planner.

Regional Prices:

The most expensive metro markets in Georgia are Savannah ($2.88), Atlanta ($2.86), and Macon ($2.85).

The least expensive metro markets in Georgia are Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.70), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.69), and Dalton ($2.68).

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline) Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $2.95 $2.96 $3.00 $3.08 $3.02 $5.01 (6/14/2022) Georgia $2.79 $2.79 $2.82 $2.80 $2.90 $4.49 (6/15/2022) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

AAA encourages drivers to use the money-saving gas tips listed below.

Money-Saving Tips for Drivers

Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the Fuel Price Finder .

. Consider paying in cash instead of using a credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who use a credit card.

Enroll in fuel savings programs

Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers

Maintain your vehicle to ensure the best fuel economy. Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/Auto Repair.

Combine errands to minimize driving time.

Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph. Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding can reduce fuel economy.

Traffic Safety Tip: AAA-The Auto Club Group “Move Over For Me” Campaign

“Drivers, if you see a disabled vehicle on the roadside while traveling, be courteous and Move Over,” said Waiters. “Remember, the person who broke down could be you, a friend, a family member, a coworker, or a neighbor. Move Over for the safety of others and because it is the right thing to do!”

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day, up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.