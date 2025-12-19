//GDOT suspends lane closures, shares holiday travel information, tips

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation suspends lane closures and provides holiday travel information and safety tips.

Release:

As Christmas and the New Year’s holiday approach, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is sending out the following travel alerts and safety tips to facilitate motorists reaching their holiday destinations. Georgia DOT will temporarily suspend lane closures on interstates, major state routes, and roadways near key shopping areas, malls, and retail districts. The suspension will be effective from Tuesday, December 23 at 6:00 a.m. to Sunday, December 28 at 10:00 p.m., and from Wednesday, December 31 at 5:00 a.m. to Friday, January 2, 2026 at 5:00 a.m.

Important Reminders for Travelers:

While lane closures are suspended, construction crews may still be active near highways, and some long-term lane closures could remain in place for safety reasons.

Emergency or incident-related lane closures may still occur at any time, as needed.

Stay alert, follow road signs, and exercise extra caution, particularly near work zones.

Georgia DOT is sharing the following travel forecast for Christmas Week and New Years Week based on historical year-end holiday travel data from 2024.

For real-time road conditions and updates, visit the Georgia DOT website or use our 511GA app. Georgia DOT wishes all travelers a safe and enjoyable Christmas and New Year holiday!

Christmas Week: December 22 – 28

Metro Atlanta Interstates : Motorists should expect moderate holiday traffic on Monday, December 22 and Tuesday, December 23, particularly from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Light to normal traffic is expected Wednesday, December 24 through Sunday, December 28.

Metro Atlanta Surface Streets : Normal traffic is expected on Monday, December 22 Heavy traffic is expected to begin in the late morning to mid-afternoon on Tuesday, December 23. Normal to light traffic is expected from Wednesday, December 24, through Sunday, December 28.

Major Interstates outside of metro Atlanta : I-75 is predicted to have heavy congestion southbound and northbound coming out of Atlanta in Stockbridge. I-85 and I-185 are predicted to have light congestion in West Georgia (near Alabama). I-20 is predicted to have light congestion eastbound and westbound in West Georgia (near Alabama). I-20 is predicted to have light congestion eastbound and westbound in East Georgia (near Augusta). I-24 is predicted to have moderate congestion in Northwest Georgia (near Chattanooga). I-75 is predicted to have moderate congestion northbound and southbound in North Georgia (near Chattanooga). I-16 is predicted to have heavy congestion westbound and eastbound in East Georgia (near Savannah) I-475 , I-75, and I-16 are predicted to have heavy congestion in West Georgia (near Macon). I-75 is predicted to have moderate congestion northbound and southbound in South Georgia (near Valdosta). I-85 is expected to have moderate congestion near Northeast Georgia (near South Carolina). I-95 is predicted to have moderate congestion northbound and southbound in Southeast Georgia (near Florida).



Below are the anticipated schedule changes for the Northwest Corridor and the South Metro Express Lanes for Christmas Week. Orange /red directions indicate a change from the usual schedule. Travelers are advised to check the updated schedules and plan their routes accordingly during these holiday weekends. Please note, the schedules are subject to change due to current traffic needs.

New Years Eve Week: December 29 – January 4, 2026

Metro Atlanta Interstates : Motorists should expect moderate holiday traffic on Monday, December 29 and Tuesday, December 30, particularly from 3:00 – 7:00 pm. Light to normal traffic is expected on Wednesday, December 31 through Sunday, January 4.

Metro Atlanta Surface Streets : Light traffic is expected on the surface streets from Monday, December 29 – Sunday, January 4.

Major Interstates outside of metro Atlanta : I-75 is predicted to have heavy congestion southbound and northbound coming out of Atlanta in Stockbridge. I-85 and I-185 are predicted to have light congestion in West Georgia (near Alabama). I-20 is predicted to have light congestion eastbound and westbound in West Georgia (near Alabama). I-20 is predicted to have light congestion eastbound and westbound in East Georgia (near Augusta). I-24 is predicted to have moderate congestion in Northwest Georgia (near Chattanooga). I-75 is predicted to have moderate congestion northbound and southbound in North Georgia (near Chattanooga). I-16 is predicted to have heavy congestion westbound and eastbound in East Georgia (near Savannah). I-475 , I-75, and I-16 are predicted to have heavy congestion in West Georgia (near Macon). I-75 is predicted to have moderate congestion northbound and southbound in South Georgia (near Valdosta). I-85 is expected to have moderate congestion near Northeast Georgia (near South Carolina). I-95 is predicted to have moderate congestion northbound and southbound in Southeast Georgia (near Florida).



Below are the anticipated schedule changes for the Northwest Corridor and the South Metro Express Lanes for New Years Week. Orange /red directions indicate a change from the usual schedule. Travelers are advised to check the updated schedules and plan their routes accordingly during these holiday weekends. Please note, the schedules are subject to change due to current traffic needs.

Peach Pass Usage Updates :

Peach Pass is accepted at the express lane systems in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, North Carolina, and Rhode Island.

Current interoperability is set with Florida’s SunPass, E-Pass, and LeeWay. It is also interoperable with North Carolina’s QuickPass.

Users coming from accepted states into Georgia can utilize their pass on the Georgia Express Lanes.

Safe Driving Tips :

If you find yourself traveling this Christmas or New Year holiday, do so safely with these best practices in mind:

Make sure your vehicle is winter-ready : Test your battery. Battery power drops as the temperature drops. Prepare a winter-ready kit for your vehicle, including essentials such as blankets, a flashlight, gloves, and provisions like non-perishable food and water. Check the conditions of your tires before you travel. Make sure they are properly inflated and replace any worn, uneven, or damaged tires. Keep your gas tank at least half full to avoid gas line freeze.

Travel ahead of time for gift shopping : Holiday congestion on surface streets is caused by last-minute shoppers. This increase in motorists on the roads and interstates can result in delays and backups near shopping outlets and major intersections. You won’t get caught in holiday traffic on the couch buying gifts for your loved ones. Avoid the roads. The commute to your computer is safer and easier.

: Move Over for First Responders : Traffic-related incidents are a leading cause of death for law enforcement officers. Do your part to ensure highway safety by driving alertly, eliminating distractions, and staying focused on the road. Georgia’s Move Over Law requires motorists to move over one lane, if possible, when an emergency or Georgia DOT vehicle with flashing lights is parked on the shoulder of the highway.

Call 511 to request HERO or CHAMP Assistance Coordinated Highway Assistance & Maintenance Program (CHAMP) operators patrol interstates outside of metro Atlanta (except I-59 and I-24) and is also a free service provided by Georgia DOT. CHAMP assists stranded motorists, changes tires, maintain traffic flow and identify several maintenance issues. HERO assist motorists by changing flat tires, jump-starting batteries, provide fuel or coolant, push vehicles to the shoulder, transport motorists to safe areas away from traffic, perform minor mechanical repairs, restore normal traffic flow after incidents, and administer first aid. Highway Emergency Response Operators (HERO) patrol the metro Atlanta area 24/7. It is a free service in the state of Georgia provided by the Georgia DOT. The increase in Georgia travelers prepares HERO to assist with tools and items including but not limited to salt to apply on icy patches and anti-freeze. Both programs will monitor interstates across the state to check on wintry conditions and assist with removing icy debris if necessary.

Utilize 511GA Travel Services : Prepare for your journey by utilizing the comprehensive travel services offered by 511GA. Visit 511ga.org or download the free 511 Georgia app for: Turn-by-turn navigation, estimated travel times, and real-time travel speeds. Check travel forecasts and real-time road conditions to ensure a safe arrival at your destination. Stay updated on the current direction of the Express Lanes. Access traffic cameras along your drive to stay informed about current road conditions and events. Need to use 511 Georgia hands-free? Follow the law and select Drive Mode to receive audio alerts and call 511 from a hands-free device. Plan ahead with My511 – Create and save routes and cameras. Save your holiday destination route and use it in our step-by-step navigation tool As you are traveling, be alerted to closures, construction, and incidents in real-time by activating My511 alerts. Save and view traffic cameras along your drive to see what events are currently happening on the road.



Call 511 to speak with a live operator 24/7/365. Your safety and convenience are our top priorities. For up-to-date information about travel conditions on Georgia’s interstates and state routes, call 511 or visit www.511ga.org before heading out. 511 is a free service that provides real-time statewide information on Georgia’s interstates and state routes, including traffic conditions, incidents, lane closures and delays due to inclement weather 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Callers can also transfer to operators to request HERO assistance in metro Atlanta or CHAMP service on highways in other regions of the state.

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.