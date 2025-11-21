//Georgia Police Chief arrested for Harassment, Stalking

Share with friends

BRASELTON – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrests a Georgia Police Chief for Harassment and Stalking.

Release:

The GBI has arrested and charged Braselton Police Department Chief Michael Steffman, age 49, of Braselton, GA, with Violation of Oath by Public Officer, Stalking, Harassing Communications, and multiple counts of Misuse of Automated License Plate Recognition Systems following a multi-month investigation.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate allegations against Chief Steffman. The investigation revealed that Steffman misused the automated license plate recognition systems to harass and stalk multiple individuals.

Steffman was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Jackson County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Athens at 706-552-2309. Anonymous tips for the GBI can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once complete, the case file will be given to the Piedmont Judicial Circuit for prosecution.