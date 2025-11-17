//Full SNAP benefits to be issued to eligible Georgians

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgia Department of Human Services announces that full SNAP benefits will be issued to eligible Georgians.

Based on new federal directives from the U.S. Department of Agriculture following the final passage and signing of the federal government funding package, the Georgia Department of Human Services will issue full Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for November.

SNAP recipients whose distribution dates have already passed and who received partial benefits will receive the remainder of their allotment by Tuesday, November 18. All other SNAP benefits will be issued in fullaccording to the normal issuance schedule for the remainder of the month.

SNAP recipients are advised to continue to lock their EBT cards between purchases to prevent unauthorized use and protect these forthcoming benefits. Recipients can lock their cards using the “lock my card everywhere” function via the ConnectEBT app on their Android or Apple device. Recipients who have trouble accessing the app can also log in to their account via the ConnectEBT website to lock/unlock their cards and check their balance.

For the latest information, visit dhs.georgia.gov.