//Former PD sergeant in GA indicted for Bribery, other charges

Share with friends

BRYAN CO – A former police department sergeant in Georgia has been indicted by a Grand Jury for Bribery among other charges.

A Bryan County Grand Jury has indicted Robert Edward Littlejohn, age 56, of Richmond Hill, on charges of Bribery, Violation of Oath by Public Officer, and Making False Statements.

On June 26, 2025, the Richmond Hill Police Department (RHPD) requested assistance from the GBI regarding allegations of sexual misconduct and extortion involving Littlejohn, a Sergeant with RHPD. The request followed a June 21, 2025 report accusing Littlejohn of sexual misconduct. In response, the Chief of Police initiated an Internal Affairs investigation, and information uncovered during that process prompted RHPD to seek GBI involvement.

The investigation shows that a victim had been previously arrested by RHPD on charges unrelated to this case. After the victim’s release from jail, Littlejohn contacted the victim and offered to help have their criminal charges dismissed in exchange for sexual favors.

On November 14, 2025, Littlejohn turned himself in to the Bryan County Jail.

The GBI conducted an independent investigation which was then turned over to the Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.