//Carr shuts down deceptive cancer charity fundraising scheme

ATLANTA – Attorney General Carr along with the FTC shuts down a deceptive cancer charity fundraising scheme and the operators.

Release:

Attorney General Chris Carr, along with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and 21 agencies from 18 states, has shut down a deceptive charity fundraising scheme and its operators who are accused of keeping millions of dollars that were donated for breast cancer screenings.

Kars-R-Us.com, Inc. (Kars) and its operators, Michael Irwin and Lisa Frank, solicited charitable donations nationwide on behalf of United Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. (UBCF), a charity that claims to assist individuals affected by breast cancer. According to a complaint filed by the FTC and states, Kars claimed that vehicle donations would allow UBCF to “save lives” by providing free and low-cost breast cancer screenings. In reality, only $126,815 or 0.28 percent of the more than $45 million that Kars raised was used to provide those screenings, the complaint alleges. Georgia was the tenth largest donor state with a total of 1,992 donated cars valued at over $908,000.

Under a proposed settlement order reached with Georgia, the FTC and other state partners, Kars and its operators face restrictions on future fundraising activities and Irwin, Kars’ president and co-owner until 2022, will be permanently banned from fundraising.

“For anyone to fraudulently solicit donations for something as serious as breast cancer detection is absolutely unconscionable,” said Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr. “Schemes like this prey on kind-hearted Georgians and take away from legitimate charities that are working to support patients and survivors. We took action against those responsible, and we will keep fighting to protect consumers throughout our state.”

“This case should send a strong message to fundraisers that the FTC will take action if they misrepresent the truth and exploit the kindness of generous donors for their own gain,” said Christopher Mufarrige, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “We are grateful to our state partners for joining this effort to protect the public from fundraising schemes like this one.”

Kars solicited vehicle donations through national and local TV, radio and online ads in English and Spanish. The company tugged at donors’ heartstrings to maximize contributions with little regard for truthfulness or accuracy of the claims it made on behalf of UBCF, the complaint alleges. More than 84,000 well-intentioned people donated their vehicles to Kars.

Between 2017 to 2022, Kars raised more than $45.5 million on behalf of UBCF. The complaint alleges that $34.9 million of those funds went to pay Kars, its operators, and its vendors.

Kars, Irwin, and Frank knew or should have known that the breast cancer-related claims they drafted and made on behalf of UBCF were deceptive or lacked substantiation, the complaint alleges.

The proposed settlement order imposes restrictions on Kars, Irwin, and Frank, including:

Permanently banning Irwin from fundraising or providing fundraising services to any person, directly or indirectly. He is also prohibited from making misrepresentations in connection with the marketing or sale of any product or service;

Prohibiting Frank, Kars’ current president and sole owner, from making misrepresentations associated with fundraising, or in the marketing or sale of any other product or service;

Prohibiting Kars, its employees, and anyone actively working for or engaged with the company from making misrepresentations associated with fundraising, or in the marketing or sale of any other product or service; and

Requiring Kars and Frank to substantiate fundraising claims.

Kars, Irwin, and Frank also face a total monetary judgment of $3,882,091, which is partially suspended based on their inability to pay the full amount. If Kars, Frank, and Irwin are found to have lied to the FTC and state partners about their financial status, the full judgment will be immediately payable.

Along with Attorney General Carr and the FTC, those who also joined in reaching this settlement include the attorneys generals of Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin; the secretaries of state of Maryland, North Carolina, and South Carolina; and the Utah Division of Consumer Protection.

Consumers looking for more information about how to donate safely and avoid charity scams should visit the Georgia Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division website.