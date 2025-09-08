//Multistate Salmonella outbreak infects two Georgians

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The CDC releases a food safety alert regarding a multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections including Georgia.

A CDC food safety alert regarding a multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections has been posted at https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/outbreaks/homedeliverymeals-09-25/index.html.

Key Points:

Sixteen people in ten states have gotten sick from the same strain of Salmonella. Seven people have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported.

Metabolic Meals home delivery service removed several meals delivered during the week of July 28, 2025. Please see CDC’s food safety alert for more information.

Sick people in this outbreak reported eating ready-to-eat, home delivery meals made by Metabolic Meals.

Investigators are working to determine a specific source of contamination.

Metabolic Meals is collaborating with investigators and has reached out directly to customers who purchased affected meals to inform them of the outbreak.

What You Should Do:

Do not eat affected Metabolic Meals products while the investigation is ongoing. Check your refrigerators and freezers if you ordered these meals and throw them out or contact the company.

Check your refrigerators and freezers if you ordered these meals and throw them out or contact the company. Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the affected ready-to-eat meals using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

Call your healthcare provider if you have any of these severe Salmonella symptoms: Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving Bloody diarrhea So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down Signs of dehydration



About Salmonella:

Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 6 hours to 6 days after being exposed to the bacteria.

The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment.

In some people, the illness may be so severe that the patient is hospitalized.

Children younger than 5, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe illness.

If you have questions about cases in a particular state, please call that state’s health department.