//Multistate Salmonella outbreak infects two Georgians

ATLANTA – The CDC releases a food safety alert regarding a multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections including Georgia.
Release:
A CDC food safety alert regarding a multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections has been posted at https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/outbreaks/homedeliverymeals-09-25/index.html.
Key Points:
- Sixteen people in ten states have gotten sick from the same strain of Salmonella. Seven people have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported.
- Metabolic Meals home delivery service removed several meals delivered during the week of July 28, 2025. Please see CDC’s food safety alert for more information.
- Sick people in this outbreak reported eating ready-to-eat, home delivery meals made by Metabolic Meals.
- Investigators are working to determine a specific source of contamination.
- Metabolic Meals is collaborating with investigators and has reached out directly to customers who purchased affected meals to inform them of the outbreak.
What You Should Do:
- Do not eat affected Metabolic Meals products while the investigation is ongoing. Check your refrigerators and freezers if you ordered these meals and throw them out or contact the company.
- Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the affected ready-to-eat meals using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.
- Call your healthcare provider if you have any of these severe Salmonella symptoms:
- Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F
- Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving
- Bloody diarrhea
- So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down
- Signs of dehydration
About Salmonella:
- Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 6 hours to 6 days after being exposed to the bacteria.
- The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment.
- In some people, the illness may be so severe that the patient is hospitalized.
- Children younger than 5, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe illness.
If you have questions about cases in a particular state, please call that state’s health department.