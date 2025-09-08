//Multistate Salmonella outbreak infects two Georgians
Multistate Salmonella outbreak infects two Georgians

ATLANTA – The CDC releases a food safety alert regarding a multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections including Georgia.

Release:

A CDC food safety alert regarding a multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections has been posted at https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/outbreaks/homedeliverymeals-09-25/index.html.  

Key Points:

  • Sixteen people in ten states have gotten sick from the same strain of Salmonella. Seven people have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported.
  • Metabolic Meals home delivery service removed several meals delivered during the week of July 28, 2025. Please see CDC’s food safety alert for more information.
  • Sick people in this outbreak reported eating ready-to-eat, home delivery meals made by Metabolic Meals.
  • Investigators are working to determine a specific source of contamination.
  • Metabolic Meals is collaborating with investigators and has reached out directly to customers who purchased affected meals to inform them of the outbreak.   

What You Should Do:

  • Do not eat affected Metabolic Meals products while the investigation is ongoing. Check your refrigerators and freezers if you ordered these meals and throw them out or contact the company.  
  • Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the affected ready-to-eat meals using hot soapy water or a dishwasher. 
  • Call your healthcare provider if you have any of these severe Salmonella symptoms:
    • Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F
    • Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving
    • Bloody diarrhea
    • So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down
    • Signs of dehydration

About Salmonella:

  • Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 6 hours to 6 days after being exposed to the bacteria.
  • The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment.
  • In some people, the illness may be so severe that the patient is hospitalized.
  • Children younger than 5, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe illness.

If you have questions about cases in a particular state, please call that state’s health department.

