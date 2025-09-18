//Georgia man arrested for AED theft

Share with friends

MCCRAE-HELENA – A Georgia man was arrested by the GBI for the theft of an Automated External Defibrillator.

The GBI and the Telfair County Sheriff’s Office have arrested and charged James Richard Joines Jr., age 56, of McRae-Helena, with one count of Misdemeanor Theft by Taking and one count of Felony Interference with Government Property. Joines was arrested and taken into custody at the Telfair County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

On Tuesday, September 9, 2025, Sheriff Sim Davidson requested the GBI to investigate an alleged theft of an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) from the Telfair County Courthouse in McRae, Telfair County, GA.

Upon further investigation, investigators discovered that Joines had taken the AED and removed it from the courthouse. The AED was recovered during the investigation.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Eastman at 478-374-6988. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once complete, it will be given to the Oconee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.