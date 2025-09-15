//Georgia drivers urged to drive safely around school buses

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgia State Troopers and CVE Officers urge drivers to practice safe driving behavior around school buses.

As the school year is now underway, the Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding all motorists to prioritize school bus safety when traveling on the roadways of Georgia. While school buses remain one of the safest forms of transportation for students, the behavior of drivers plays a critical role in ensuring student safety.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), school buses are significantly safer than walking or riding in a passenger car. Less than 1% of all traffic fatalities involving children occur on school buses. However, since August 1, 2025, Georgia State Troopers, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE) Officers, and local law enforcement agencies have investigated 95 school bus crashes statewide, where fault was attributed the other involved motorist.

Crash Data Highlights:

Common causes of bus crashes where the other driver is at fault:

Following too closely

Misjudged clearance

Failure to yield

Improper lane change

Improper backing

Disregard stop sign/signal

“School buses are among the safest ways for students to travel, but the driving behavior of other motorists remains a concern,” said Colonel William W. Hitchens, III, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety. “It’s critical that everyone follows Georgia’s traffic laws—especially near school buses and in school zones.”

Stop-Arm Cameras & Addy’s Law

Georgia is one of 25 states with school bus stop-arm camera laws. These cameras, mounted on the outside of buses, capture drivers who illegally pass when the stop-arm is extended. The camera footage can provide law enforcement with the evidence needed to issue citations and ensure accountability.

Under Addy’s Law, which took effect July 1, 2024, violations can result in:

Fines of up to $1,000

Six points on your driving record

Automatic license suspension for drivers under 21

Potentially higher insurance premiums

National Safety Statistics (2014–2023)

According to NHTSA:

71% of deaths in school bus-related crashes were occupants of other vehicles

16% were pedestrians

6% were school bus passengers

4% were school bus drivers

3% were pedalcyclists

Most school-age fatalities occurred between 3:00–3:59 p.m. (26%) and 7:00–7:59 a.m. (19%)

Safety Tips from Georgia Department of Public Safety

For Motorists:

Always stop when a school bus extends its stop arm or flashes red lights

Never pass a bus on the right side—it’s illegal and dangerous

Be alert in school zones and near bus stops

Watch for children walking or biking, especially in areas without sidewalks

Allow extra time during school hours

Avoid distractions and remain focused on the road

“When driving near a school bus, always assume the bus is preparing to stop at any moment to load or unload children, said Capt. Anthony Hudson, Commander of the CVE School Bus Safety Unit.

The CVE School Bus Safety Unit inspects school buses operating across Georgia’s roadways. Working in partnership with the Georgia Department of Education and the Georgia Association for Pupil Transportation, the unit helps ensure that school buses remain the safest mode of transportation for children.