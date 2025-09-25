//CDC reports latest national data on syphilis in newborns, STIs

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Centers for Disease Control reports the latest national data on syphilis in newborns and sexually transmitted infections.

New provisional CDC data show U.S. cases of newborn syphilis increased for the 12th consecutive year in 2024, with nearly 4,000 cases reported. Newborn syphilis is a deadly but preventable consequence of the nation’s ongoing sexually transmitted infections (STI) epidemic.

In 2024, cases of newborn syphilis were:

Up nearly 2% over 2023, notably lower than double-digit increases that occurred in some recent years.

Up nearly 700% since 2015, when just 495 cases were reported.

The overall STI burden in the United States remains substantial, with more than 2.2 million cases reported in 2024, a 13% increase since 2015, according to these provisional data. However, there are encouraging signs of progress. In 2024:

Overall reported STIs declined 9% from 2023, down a third consecutive year.

Primary and secondary syphilis, the most infectious stages of syphilis, declined nearly 22%, down a second consecutive year.

Gonorrhea cases declined by nearly 10%, down a third consecutive year.

Chlamydia cases declined 8%, down a second consecutive year.

These declines reflect the impact of public health efforts, including greater awareness of the STI epidemic and expanded use of prevention tools such as self-tests and doxy PEP.

It is important to note that while the national picture shows progress, trends vary across regions and populations, and some communities may still experience increases not reflected by the newest provisional 2024 national data.

“While the STI epidemic may be turning a corner, we must accelerate progress and stop its most tragic consequences. About 1 in 5 people in the United States have an STI, affecting millions of Americans and thousands of babies each year. We need to continue our prevention efforts wholeheartedly at federal, state, and local levels.”