//HHS releases statement on tragic event at CDC campus

ATLANTA – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services releases a statement on the recent tragic events at the CDC Atlanta campus.

Release:

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. visited the CDC headquarters in Atlanta in response to Friday’s tragic gunfire attack that claimed the life of DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose.

CDC security led Secretary Kennedy on a tour of the Roybal Campus, pointing out shattered windows across multiple buildings, including the main guard booth. Health and Human Services Deputy Secretary Jim O’Neill and CDC Director Susan Monarez accompanied him on the tour.

Secretary Kennedy visited the DeKalb County Police Department, where he met with Police Chief Greg Padrick. Later, he met privately with the widow of Officer David Rose, who courageously gave his life in the line of duty. He offered his deepest condolences and reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to honoring Officer Rose’s bravery, sacrifice, and service to the nation.

As Secretary Kennedy stated in his X post , “We are deeply saddened by the tragic shooting at CDC’s Atlanta campus that took the life of officer David Rose. We stand with his wife and three children and the entire CDC family.”

HHS continues to support CDC personnel and their families. Most CDC personnel assigned to Roybal Campus are teleworking this week and additional safety and security measures are being put in place ahead of their return.