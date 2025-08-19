//GDA issues warning about unlicensed door-to-door pest control sales

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Agriculture issues a warning about unlicensed door-to-door pest control sales.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture (GDA) Structural Pest Division has received a spike in reports of unlicensed individuals going door-to-door to solicit pest control services and is urging Georgians to be vigilant. Under Georgia law, anyone soliciting or performing pest control services must possess a valid Certified Operator’s License or Registered Employee License issued by the GDA to ensure they are properly trained to handle and use certain pesticide products. Violations may result in fines of up to $10,000, depending on the severity of the offense.



The GDA strongly advises consumers to only hire licensed pest control companies and to always request to see proof of a valid license before allowing any work to begin.



“Hiring a licensed pest control company isn’t just a matter of legality—it’s a matter of safety,” said Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J Harper. “Unlicensed operators likely do not have the proper training or oversight to safely handle chemicals or pests, and we encourage all Georgians to ask for proof of licensure from any individual soliciting pest control services door-to-door.”



The GDA’s Structural Pest Division, which regulates pest control licensing statewide, has seen an increase in unlicensed individuals selling and providing pest control services. This year they have found 175 violations (or unlicensed individuals). If a salesperson is unable or unwilling to provide proof of licensure, Georgia residents are strongly encouraged to report the incident using the GDA’s online form: https://agr.georgia.gov/reporting-unlicensed-operators-structural-pest.



Consumers have the right to request proof of a pest control license at any time. Individuals licensed to sell pest control services are required to carry and present a state-issued Registered Employee License upon request, similar to the example shown below.

For more information on pest control regulations or to verify a pest control license, please visit: https://agr.georgia.gov/structural-pest-control.