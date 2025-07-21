//GBI investigates death during felony arrest warrants attempt

Share with friends

HINESVILLE – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a death that occurred during the execution of felony arrest warrants.

Release:

At the request of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating the death of Daquan Phillips, age 26, of Baltimore, Maryland.

On July 18, 2025, at about 1:50 p.m., the U.S. Marshal Service attempted to execute felony arrest warrants for Phillips at a home located in the 30 block of Factors Walk in Hinesville. One individual was removed from the home without incident. Phillips was uncooperative and barricaded himself in the home. Multiple agencies, including the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, the Hinesville Police Department, Savannah Police Department SWAT, theMcIntosh County Sheriff’s Office, and Georgia State Patrol responded to assist.

After hours of attempting to communicate with Phillips, entry was made into the home. Phillips was discovered in the home with what appeared to be a gunshot wound, and was later pronounced dead by the Liberty County Coroner’s Office. A 5-year-old child was removed from the home safe and unharmed.

Phillips’ body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler, Georgia where an autopsy will be performed.

This case is active and ongoing. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for Review.