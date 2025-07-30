//Bulldogs men’s basketball rising star to tryout for Jamaican National Team

Share with friends

ATHENS – The Georgia Bulldogs men’s basketball team rising star to take part in tryouts for the Jamaican National Team.

According to the Georgia Bulldogs website, Georgia men’s basketball team rising senior, Jacob Abson, will take part in tryouts for the Jamaican National Team that will compete in the upcoming 2027 FIBA World Cup qualifying tournament.

https://georgiadogs.com/news/2025/7/29/mens-basketball-abson-invited-to-jamaican-national-team-tryouts