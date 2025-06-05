//A Day to Remember, Yellowcard to perform at Tucker Civic Center

Share with friends

TALLAHASSEE – The Tucker Civic Center announces multi platinum-selling rock powerhouses A Day to Remember and Yellowcard come to Tallahassee.

Multi platinum-selling rock powerhouses A Day To Remember and Yellowcard have announced they’re teaming up for a massive North American outing this fall with a stop at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on Friday, November 14th. Special guests include The Wonder Years and Dinosaur Pile-Up. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 6th at 10AM. Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Box Office, Monday through Friday from 10AM to 5PM. For more information, visit tuckerciviccenter.com.

Beloved for their genre-bending blend of pop-punk, post-hardcore, and metalcore, A Day To Remember are known for their high-energy live shows and anthemic hits like “The Downfall of Us All,” “If It Means a Lot to You,” and “All I Want.” Yellowcard, whose emotionally charged catalog—including the era-defining hit “Ocean Avenue”— continues to resonate with fans all over the world. The tour marks a rare and exciting union of two of the most impactful bands in modern alt-rock.

ABOUT A DAY TO REMEMBER

Since their formation in 2003, A Day To Remember quietly emerged as arguably the biggest underground band in the world. The Florida group affirmed this status by achieving one platinum album, two gold albums, one platinum single, and four gold singles. Not to mention, each full-length record ascended to #1 on the Billboard Rock, Indie, and/or Alternative Chart including their most recent release, A Day To Remember’s Big Ole Album Vol. 1, which arrived earlier this year. They’ve put up unprecedented numbers for a rock act in the 21st century, generating nearly 2 billion streams worldwide and sales of three million-plus units. They’ve also packed arenas on continental tours and attracted a global audience consisting of millions. A Day To Remember is: Jeremy McKinnon (vocals), Alex Shelnutt (drums), Kevin Skaff (guitar, vocals), and Neil Westfall (guitar, vocals).

ABOUT YELLOWCARD

Formed in Jacksonville FL in 1997, Yellowcard became one of the most influential bands in the 2000’s alternative rock scene. Known for blending high energy pop punk with a signature violin twist, their 2003 breakthrough Ocean Avenue is certified Platinum with the title track now certified 2 times platinum. With over 4 million albums sold worldwide and over 1 billion streams, the band is poised for continued success on this new endeavor. After disbanding in 2017, Yellowcard reunited in 2022 entering into a new creative era and a year packed with a global tour to support it. Last week, Yellowcard celebrated the announcement of their new album Better Days (due out October 10th via Better Noise Music) by releasing the lead single and title track “Better Days” along with album track “honestly i.” Better Days is the band’s first full feature length album in almost a decade, and the highly anticipated album is produced as well as executive produced by Travis Barker. Barker also plays drums on every song. The album is available for pre-order here.