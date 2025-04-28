//Georgia Center of Innovation hosts 2025 Logistics Summit

Share with friends

ATLANTA – GA Center of Innovation hosts the 2025 Logistics Summit with insights on digital transformation, workforce, and transportation.

Release:

Georgia’s transportation and logistics industry impact was $107 billion in 2023

Georgia Department of Transportation planning for freight value to more than double by 2050; infrastructure enhancements underway backed by $2 billion in additional state funding over last two years

Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) investing $4.5 billion in improvements over next decade to expand cargo handling capabilities and support future supply chain needs

Higher-ed partnering with private sector, upskilling to ensure globally competitive workforce

Technology, data insights, AI key to advancements throughout industry

The Georgia Center of Innovation, a strategic arm of the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD), hosted hundreds of attendees at the 2025 Georgia Logistics Summit, where experts offered insights on the intersection of technology and logistics, updates on infrastructure investments, and how the state is preparing the future workforce to support growth. Established in 2009 as the first state-led event of its kind, the Georgia Logistics Summit is one of the Southeast’s key logistics and supply chain events, connecting industry professionals for networking and knowledge-sharing.

The economic impact of Georgia’s transportation and logistics industry was $107 billion in 2023, according to an economic impact study by the University of Georgia’s Selig Center for Economic Growth. These industries supported more than 578,000 Georgia jobs, or one in nine jobs in the state. From 2010 to 2023, transportation and logistics jobs in Georgia grew by 68%, outpacing the national growth rate of 52%. Additionally, in 2023 and 2024 alone, new logistics and distribution sector investments, including cold storage and ecommerce fulfillment centers, totaled $3.8 billion and created over 9,000 new jobs.

“Georgia’s unmatched global connectivity is one of the driving forces behind our economic success. Decades of strategic investment in our logistics and supply chain infrastructure – from our ports and rail lines to our highways and air cargo capabilities – have led to record-breaking economic investments and trade,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “The Logistics Summit brings together private sector, government, and education leaders to learn from experts, exchange best practices, and explore opportunities in the rapidly evolving logistics landscape to maximize opportunities. Events like this strengthen collaboration and spark new ideas that keep Georgia businesses competitive on a global scale.”

Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell R. McMurry highlighted Georgia’s strategic investments and how the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is leveraging technology to improve freight flow. He cited the leadership of Governor Brian P. Kemp and support from the General Assembly to allocate $1 billion to the newly created Georgia Freight Program over the past two years. Additional investments in transportation infrastructure are advancing the timing for key planned transportation projects that will maintain and improve Georgia’s interstate highway system, roads, and bridges. Georgia’s multimodal transportation network carried nearly half a billion tons of freight in 2019, valued at $673 trillion. Projections show that freight volume is expected to nearly double to 900 million in tonnage and freight value to more than double today’s value by 2050. Working with partners that include the Center of Innovation and the Georgia Institute of Technology, GDOT is focusing on enhancing safety and efficiency, including projects to add 50% more truck parking and installing fiber internet on Georgia interstates.

Georgia Ports Authority Vice President of Operations Susan Gardner provided updates on strategic investments to expand capacity at the ports, and how Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) is leveraging live data to improve safety, track vessel productivity and containers, and eliminate congestion. Gardner emphasized building a technological culture and prioritizing hiring creative employees, as well as harnessing data insights to boost efficiency. GPA is investing in $4.5 billion in improvements over the next decade as part of its port master plan to expand cargo handling capabilities and support future supply chain requirements.

This year’s feature panel, “AI and Beyond: Embracing Digital Transformation in Logistics,” included leadership from The Home Depot, Havertys Furniture, and TOTO USA, as well as research perspectives from the Georgia Institute of Technology. Panelists highlighted the ways digital technologies are reshaping supply chains, including a three- to five-year outlook for the industry, and provided insights attendees can use to shape their strategies to move more efficiently as AI and automation transform the industry.

“Digital technologies are reshaping supply chains in various ways, and Georgia is working to stay ahead of the curve,” said Center of Innovation Executive Director David Nuckolls. “The Center of Innovation and our specialized logistics team work alongside this dynamic industry, helping to position businesses for growth. The annual Georgia Logistics Summit is a powerful opportunity to build connections and equip businesses with crucial knowledge and resources.”

Educating the needed talent was the focus of the event’s final panel, with University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue and Technical College System of Georgia Commissioner Greg Dozier providing updates on how the state’s post-secondary institutions are developing a globally competitive workforce. Discussion focused on how these institutions are ensuring the skills they are teaching match the jobs logistics companies are looking for, including creative problem-solving and effective use of new AI and automation tools. The breadth of Georgia’s technical college programs was also discussed, including the High Demand Career Initiatives program and a pilot program called “Dual Achievement” that enrolls students who withdrew from high school in a technical college program, enabling them to earn a high school diploma alongside a technical college certificate, diploma, or degree. Panelists focused on the importance of helping students get where they want to go faster, upskilling the existing workforce, and how connections between industry leaders and educators can help foster greater outcomes.

The Center of Innovation’s Logistics Industry Advisory Board also recognized the winners of the inaugural Future Innovators in Supply Chain competition. The competition invited college students to create videos about supply chain careers, reflecting the Center’s commitment to developing future logistics leaders. Led by professor Parisa Pooyan, student team “The Masters of Logistinomics” from Kennesaw State University won first prize and a $3,000 grant for the university. Eli Hampton, Angeline Harris, Joe Johnson, and Dana Pazhouhesh created the winning video, which can be viewed here.

For additional information on the 2025 Georgia Logistics Summit and to stay up-to-date on next year’s plans, visit galogisticssummit.com.

Participants in the 2025 Georgia Logistics Summit also included leaders from S&P Global Market Intelligence, Boost Phase Ventures, and M.D. Livingstone Consulting.

About the Georgia Center of Innovation

Exclusive to Georgia, the Center of Innovation helps Georgia businesses of all types and sizes find inspired solutions to challenges and opportunities. The Center connects new and expanding businesses with a team of experts, external partners, and independent mentors to tap into the technical expertise and guidance they need. By encouraging collaboration across six key industries: Aerospace, AgTech, Energy Technology, Information Technology, Logistics, and Manufacturing, the Center helps Georgia prepare for growth in strategic industry ecosystems.



About GDEcD

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) is the state’s sales and marketing arm. It is Georgia’s lead agency for attracting new business investment, encouraging the expansion of existing industry and small businesses, and locating new markets for Georgia products. As the state’s official destination marketing organization, it drives traveler visitation and promotes the state as a location for film and digital entertainment projects. GDEcD is responsible for planning and mobilizing state resources for economic development, fostering innovation and the arts to drive opportunity from the mountains to the coast.