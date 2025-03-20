//South Arts now accepting applications for emergency grant

Share with friends

ATLANTA – South Arts is accepting application for a new emergency grant to support artists affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Release:

South Arts is now accepting applications for the Southern Arts Recovery Fund, a new emergency grant initiative supporting artists affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. This program aims to aid the region’s arts and culture sector in its disaster recovery efforts. Applications are open through May 7, 2025.

The Southern Arts Recovery Fund will offer $2,000 grants to eligible artists to replace supplies and equipment lost due to the hurricanes. This opportunity is available to professional artists 18 years or older whose artistic practice generates any portion of their income. Artists must reside in FEMA-designated disaster areas within Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Eligible artistic disciplines and mediums include:

Craft

Folk & Traditional

Design

Literary

Media

Performing

Visual

Interdisciplinary

Dance

Music

Opera

Musical Theatre

To qualify, applicants must have an active artistic practice and provide documentation of quantifiable loss of equipment and/or supplies due to Hurricane Helene or Milton.

Applications will undergo a review process, with awardees announced on June 11, 2025. For more details on eligibility and to apply, visit South Arts’ website.

These emergency grant programs rely on the generous support of foundations and individual donors. 100% of all funds raised will directly support individual artists in FEMA-designated affected areas. Tax-deductible donations can be made through the South Arts website.

The Recovery Fund is administered in partnership with Alternate ROOTS, Mid Atlantic Arts, and the National Performance Network (NPN).

Thanks to all of the donors and sponsors who are supporting both the Relief and Recovery Funding cycles, including the Educational Foundation of America, Gobioff Foundation, Maxwell/Hanrahan Foundation, Windgate Foundation, South Arts, and many individual donors.

For additional information about making a gift, please contact South Arts Vice President of Strategy Charles Phaneuf at cphaneuf@southarts.org or (404) 201-7923.

About South Arts

South Arts advances Southern vitality through the arts. The nonprofit regional arts organization was founded in 1975 to build on the South’s unique heritage and enhance the public value of the arts. South Arts’ work responds to the arts environment and cultural trends with a regional perspective. South Arts offers an annual portfolio of activities designed to support the success of artists and arts providers in the South, address the needs of Southern communities through impactful arts-based programs, and celebrate the excellence, innovation, value and power of the arts of the South. For more information, visit www.southarts.org.