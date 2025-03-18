//GBI investigates shooting death of 19-year-old Georgia man

Share with friends

HAZELHURST – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting death of a 19-year-old Georgia man.

Release:

At the request of the Hazlehurst Police Department, GBI agents are investigating the death of Gary Ryals, age 19, of Hazlehurst, GA.

On Monday, March 10, 2025, the Hazlehurst Police Department responded to the Circle K, at 100 E. Jarman Street in Hazlehurst, GA, to reports of a shooting. Officers arrived and found Ryals with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Hazlehurst Police Department at (912) 375-6688 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.