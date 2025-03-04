//Woman shot after charging at officers with knife

Share with friends

HIRAM – While investigating a homicide, Hiram police officers were charged at by a woman armed with a knife.

Release:

At the request of the Hiram Police Department, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting and homicide in Hiram, GA.

Preliminary information indicates that on Sunday, March 2, 2025, the Paulding County 911 center received a call for help at an apartment complex in Hiram. At about 1:15 p.m., Hiram Police Department officers arrived at the 6000 block of Bill Carruth Parkway and found a man lying on the road in the intersection. Officers then noticed a woman with a knife and bloody clothing. She charged towards the officers and refused to stop or drop the knife. The woman continued to charge the officers, disobeying all the officers’ verbal commands. Officers attempted to use non-lethal force to stop the woman from charging the officers with the knife, but the attempt was unsuccessful.

Both officers on scene gave verbal commands, but the woman continued to charge the officer with a knife and eventually stabbed herself with the knife. One officer fired multiple times at the woman holding the knife.

The woman received immediate medical care and was taken to a local hospital but was pronounced dead at the hospital later that afternoon.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman has been identified but her next of kin has not been notified. The man has not been identified, but identification services will be attempted at the GBI Crime Lab.

A GBI Medical Examiner in Decatur, GA will conduct an autopsy.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be given to the Paulding County District Attorney’s Office for review.