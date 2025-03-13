//Carr secures nearly $80M for Georgia taxpayers, consumers in 2024

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Consumer Protection Division for Georgia secures nearly $80 million for state taxpayers and consumers in 2024.

Attorney General Chris Carr announced that his Consumer Protection Division secured over $38 million for Georgia taxpayers in 2024, along with more than $39.3 million in savings and restitution for Georgia consumers. The funds were secured through several enforcement actions, such as legal settlements, mediation, and administration of the Georgia Lemon Law. This includes $3.3 million for nearly 500 Georgia consumers, the majority of whom are older or disabled adults, who were tricked into purchasing unproven stem cell products. Overall, Carr’s Consumer Protection Division assisted more than 26,755 consumers last year alone.

“Last year, we secured nearly $80 million for Georgia taxpayers and Georgia consumers, met with seniors to share important information on elder fraud and exploitation, and partnered with our business community to address the rise in cybercrime,” said Carr. “Helping Georgians protect their hard-earned dollars is a top priority, and anyone who seeks to take advantage of consumers and businesses in our state will be held accountable. Education is key, and we encourage Georgians to review one of the many resources we offer to ensure they know how to recognize, avoid, and report a scam.”

Consumer Education and Outreach Efforts

Carr’s Consumer Protection Division has continued to prioritize consumer education and outreach efforts. In 2024, they participated in the Paulding County Seniors Fair and visited with the Chatham Retired Educators Association and the Athens Community Council on Aging to share important information on how to recognize and avoid scams and fraud. They also spoke with the Georgia Association of REALTORS to discuss Business Email Compromise (BEC) scams and other types of fraud impacting the industry.

Overall, the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division reached more than 980,000 people last year through live speaking engagements and webinars, the distribution of consumer guides, and two consumer-dedicated websites:

Consumer.ga.gov , where consumers can file a complaint , find information on a wide variety of consumer topics and read the office’s latest press releases .

, where consumers can , find information on a wide variety of and read the office’s latest . ConsumerEd.ga.gov, where consumers can access valuable information to help them make wise decisions about their homes, cars, credit and finances. Georgians can also view and subscribe to “Ask Consumer Ed,” the bi-weekly blog that includes Consumer Protection Division responses to consumer-submitted questions.

If you would like to invite the Consumer Protection Division to speak to your group, download and submit a speaker request form here.

Download CPD’s Free Consumer Protection Guides

Created in 2018 by Carr’s Consumer Protection Division and periodically updated, the Georgia Consumer Protection Guide for Older Adults empowers older Georgians by providing them with critical information about scams, identity theft, reverse mortgages, home repairs, long-term care, elder abuse, and more. The guide is available in English, Spanish and Korean. Download your free copy here .

. The Consumer Protection Division also offers Cybersecurity in Georgia: A Guide for Small Businesses, Non-Profits and Places of Worship. This guide includes critical tips and information on the different types of cyber threats, protecting your data and network, training employees about cybersecurity, planning for and responding to a security breach, cyber insurance, and more. Download your free copy here.

Red Flags of a Scam

Scams are rampant, with new ones popping up all the time as criminals adapt to new technologies, the latest trends and current events. Although the variety of scams can seem endless, there are some common characteristics that can help you to recognize and avoid a scam:

Being asked to provide sensitive information, such as your financial information, usernames, passwords, PINs, Social Security number, or insurance ID number.

Being asked to pay via gift cards, wire transfer, prepaid debit card, or cryptocurrency. Scammers love these payment methods because they’re virtually impossible to trace.

Scare tactics or pressure to act immediately (e.g., your computer has been hacked, your loved one is in danger, you’re going to be arrested if you don’t send money now, or this amazing deal is only good for today).

Being asked to pay money for any reason in order to receive a prize.

Promises that sound too good to be true (e.g., an investment deal with zero risk and a guaranteed high pay-off).

Consumers should never click on links or download attachments from unknown senders. In addition, you should never provide money or sensitive information in response to an unsolicited request unless you have first verified its legitimacy by contacting the company via a verified phone number, website or email address.

To learn more about scams, visit the Consumer Protection Division website here.

