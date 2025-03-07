//Atlanta Brave to host Spring Classic Baseball game fundraiser

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Braves will co-host the 22nd annual Spring Classic Baseball Game at Truist Park to benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Release:

According to the MLB website, the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and the Atlanta Braves will host the 22nd annual Spring Classic Baseball Game at Truist Park with proceeds going to benefit the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

For more information a link to the MLB website is available below.

https://www.mlb.com/braves/press-release/press-release-children-s-healthcare-of-atlanta-and-the-atlanta-braves-to-host-the-22nd-annual-spring-classic-baseball-game-at-truist-park?t=braves-press-releases