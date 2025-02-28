//Winners announced for Georgia RISE Award

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Winners of the Georgia RISE Award were announced by Governor Kemp and the School Superintendent Richard Woods.

Release:

Governor Brian P. Kemp and State School Superintendent Richard Woods announced the winners of the fifth annual Georgia Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Award, which honors those who provide exemplary service in public education.

Mrs. Brittany Ergle, a paraprofessional at Crisp County Primary School in Crisp County, and Mrs. Marga Kirschner, a mental health and wellness facilitator at East Lake Elementary School in Henry County, are this year’s winners. They have also been submitted as Georgia’s nominees for the national RISE Award, for which the governor of each state is invited to nominate up to two classified school employees.

“On behalf of the State of Georgia, I want to congratulate this year’s winners of the RISE Award,” Governor Brian Kemp said. “Brittany Ergle and Marga Kirschner are bettering the lives of their students and making their communities stronger as a result. That service is a great example as Georgia’s educators prepare the next generation of leaders for our state.”

All schools and districts were invited to submit a nominee for the Georgia RISE Award. Nomination forms were reviewed by a panel of judges composed of representatives from the Georgia Department of Education and numerous education organizations. The highest-scoring applications were presented to Governor Kemp, who made the final selection of two nominees.

“Georgia’s classified school employees are the heartbeat of our schools,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “They play an essential role in creating an environment where students are safe, connected, and ready to learn – and those efforts sometimes go unnoticed. The RISE Award lifts up these employees and helps us sing their praises nationwide. I am so proud of the nomination of Brittany Ergle and Marga Kirschner for this prestigious award – I know they will represent the state of Georgia with absolute distinction.”

Employees in the following job categories are eligible for consideration for the Georgia RISE Award: paraprofessionals, clerical and administrative services, transportation services, food and nutrition services, custodial and maintenance services, health and student services, technical services, security services, and skilled trades.

Brittany Ergle is a STEAM Lab Paraprofessional at Crisp County Primary School in Crisp County Schools. She consistently exemplifies excellence as a paraprofessional, showing remarkable dedication to student success and classroom enrichment.

Ergle frequently goes beyond her job responsibilities to enhance student learning. For example, during her time in kindergarten, she customized a magnetic fishing game to teach letter-sound correspondences, which became a student favorite.

In her current role in the STEAM room, Ergle has introduced interactive learning tools to teach coding and STEM concepts, making complex ideas relatable and understandable for young learners. She is currently preparing for outdoor learning with the installation of raised beds to teach plant life cycles and help supply food to those in need.

As an active member of the school and community, she uses the STEAM lab’s 3-D printers to create and sell items like keychains and earrings, with all proceeds going toward purchasing classroom supplies. In the workplace, she is known as an encourager, consistently lifting the spirits of her coworkers, parents, and students.

Ergle is a resource for her colleagues, creating lists of STEAM-related activities, websites, and resources that teachers can incorporate into their lessons and helping to integrate technology and creativity into daily instruction.

“Her enthusiasm and creative approach make learning fun and impactful,” Ergle’s nomination reads. “Brittany’s exceptional work ethic, creativity, and attention to detail make her an invaluable asset. No matter her role, she ensures everything is completed to the highest standard, and she consistently strives to give her best to our students.”

Marga Kirschner is a Mental Health & Wellness Facilitator at East Lake Elementary School in Henry County Schools and was recognized as the district’s 2023-24 Educational Support Person of the Year.

Twice a year, Henry County students in grades 3-5, as well as staff, participate in a wellness survey. This data is collected, analyzed, and used to determine prioritized next steps to support student and staff wellbeing, and Kirschner has used East Lake Elementary’s data to develop and support numerous initiatives on behalf of the school’s students and staff.

The “Saving One Starfish” initiative is designed for students who do not recognize that they have a trusted adult in the building – Kirschner then recruits staff members to serve as “starfish” mentors who intentionally check in with these students to promote connectivity.

The Coffee Bean Team provides opportunities for students to help their peers feel a sense of belonging. Kirschner leads the team, comprised of fifth-grade students, who work to start the mornings with encouragement and inspiration during arrival time with high-fives, fist pumps, hugs, and morning greetings.

As a Buddy Bench Ambassador Facilitator, Kirschner leads a team in ensuring each student has a buddy to play with at recess. Henry County Schools has provided “buddy benches” at each elementary school and Kirschner trains and supports East Lake’s buddy bench ambassadors.

“Mrs. Kirschner is exceptional in her work performance,” the nomination completed by her school reads. “She is intentional about how to positively impact the entire school community while acting with care and compassion. Mrs. Kirschner puts the needs of our students and staff first. She understands that a student who is hungry, heartbroken, or in crisis is not able to learn. She starts greeting our students as they enter the doors in the morning and finds ways to connect and spread joy.”