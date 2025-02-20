//Two GA men arrested for aggravated assault on a police officer investigation

Share with friends

MACON -The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested two Georgia men in an aggravated assault on a police officer investigation.

The GBI has arrested Gregory Bernard Staten Jr., age 34, of Macon, Georgia, and Jamaine Antwon Sims, age 28, of Macon, GA., following a joint aggravated assault on a police officer investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Middle Georgia Gang Task Force (MGGTF) and the Georgia State Patrol (GSP).

The GBI arrested and charged Sims on October 28, 2024, with Aggravated Assault on a Public Safety Officer and Party to the Crime of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

Staten was arrested and charged on January 28, 2025, in Macon, GA, with Aggravated Assault on a Public Safety Officer and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

GSP requested the GBI to investigate this case following a car chase in Macon, GA, conducted by GSP. A GSP trooper attempted a traffic stop on a car and the driver refused to stop. During the subsequent chase, occupants of the car shot at GSP multiple times. No troopers were shot, but GSP was unable to keep the car in sight. The car was later found abandoned with no one inside. GBI agents examined the car and gathered evidence.

During the investigation, agents identified Sims as an occupant of the car and obtained arrest warrants.

Following further investigation, agents identified Staten as another occupant of the car involved in the chase. Agents obtained arrest warrants for Staten.

The Georgia State Patrol and the U.S. Marshals Service assisted with the arrest of Sims, and the U.S. Marshals Service and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrest of Staten.

Sims and Staten were booked into the Bibb County Jail.

This investigation is ongoing and additional charges may follow.

GBI-MGGT, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, and GSP conducted this investigation to make an impact on gang activity within Central Georgia and to promote a safer place for productive citizens. If you have information related to drug/gang activity, please call GBI-MGGTF at (478)207-1301. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app. All tips are welcome, but keep in mind detailed information is needed to act.

Middle Georgia Gang Task Force covers Middle and South Georgia.