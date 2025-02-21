//State Transportation Board releases monthly meeting video

ATLANTA – The State Transportation Board releases video of the recent monthly meeting at the Georgia DOT headquarters.
Release:
The State Transportation Board held its monthly meetings on February 19 and 20 at the Georgia DOT headquarters in Atlanta.
The following topics were covered:
Committee Meetings
- Legislative Committee
- Finance Committee
- P3 Committee
- Property Utilization Committee
- Committee of the Whole
Board Meeting
- Report on Projects for March 2025 Letting
- Revisions to the Construction Work Program
- Commissioner’s Report
- Honors, Updates, Achievements & Recognitions
Resources