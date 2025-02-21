//State Transportation Board releases monthly meeting video

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The State Transportation Board releases video of the recent monthly meeting at the Georgia DOT headquarters.

Release:

The State Transportation Board held its monthly meetings on February 19 and 20 at the Georgia DOT headquarters in Atlanta.

​The following topics were covered:​

Committee Meetings​

Legislative Committee

Finance Committee

P3 Committee

Property Utilization Committee

Committee of the Whole​

Board Meeting​

Report on Projects for March 2025 Letting

Revisions to the Construction Work Program

Commissioner’s Report

​Honors, Updates, Achievements & Recognitions

Resources​