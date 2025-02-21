//State Transportation Board releases monthly meeting video
ATLANTA – The State Transportation Board releases video of the recent monthly meeting at the Georgia DOT headquarters.

Release:

The State Transportation Board held its monthly meetings on February 19 and 20 at the Georgia DOT headquarters in Atlanta.

​The following topics were covered:​

Committee Meetings​

  • Legislative Committee
  • Finance Committee
  • P3 Committee
  • Property Utilization Committee
  • Committee of the Whole​

Board Meeting​

  • Report on Projects for March 2025 Letting
  • Revisions to the Construction Work Program
  • Commissioner’s Report
  • ​Honors, Updates, Achievements & Recognitions

Resources​

