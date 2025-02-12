//South Carolina man arrested by GBI with trafficking meth

Share with friends

HABERSHAM – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a South Carolina man with Trafficking Methamphetamine following an investigation.

Release:

A South Carolina man was arrested following an investigation conducted by the GBI Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO). Samuel Devahn Jones, age 30, was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, and Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

On January 29, 2025, the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) pulled Jones over for a traffic violation on Georgia Highway 365 North in Habersham County. During a search by GSP, approximately 4.5 kilograms of suspected Methamphetamine and a firearm were found inside of the car. Jones, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was subsequently arrested.

Jones was booked into the Habersham County Jail.

GSP, the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, and ARDEO all participated in this investigation.

The investigation is active & ongoing.

If you have any information related to drug activity, you are encouraged to call GBI ARDEO at (706) 348-7410. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office is a multi-agency unit that covers 30 counties in North Georgia and consists of the following Sheriff’s Offices and Police Agencies: White County, Lumpkin County, Banks County, Jackson County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Rabun County, Franklin County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, the Cleveland Police Department and the Toccoa Police Department, along with the Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, the Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.