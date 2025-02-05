//South Arts announces new Recovery Fund as Relief Fund deadline nears

Share with friends

ATLANTA – South Arts announces the new Recovery Fund supporting individual artists impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

South Arts announces the launch of Southern Arts Recovery Fund, a new emergency grant initiative supporting individual artists impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, in conjunction with the final application window for the Southern Arts Relief Fund.



The new Recovery Fund initiative will provide $2,000 grants for individual artists to replace lost supplies and equipment as a result of the hurricanes, with applications opening March 19, 2025. Meanwhile, the Relief Fund, which was launched in October 2024 to provide unrestricted emergency support to artists and arts organizations in affected states, will close on February 14, 2025, with final awards distributed by March 1, 2025.



Both initiatives are part of South Arts’ ongoing commitment to supporting artists in the wake of natural disasters. Artists residing in affected areas of the Southern states—Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia—designated by FEMA are encouraged to apply.



“With the launch of the Southern Arts Recovery Fund, we aim to provide artists with the resources they need to rebuild their practice and move forward in the aftermath of these storms,” says Susie Surkamer, South Arts President & CEO.



The Relief Fund is administered in partnership with Alternate ROOTS, Mid Atlantic Arts, and the National Performance Network (NPN). Relief Fund stipends are $500 and are overseen by South Arts in all eligible states except North Carolina, where Arts AVL and the North Carolina Arts Council manage distribution.



Upcoming Application Deadlines:

February 14, 2025 – Southern Arts Relief Fund applications close

These emergency grant programs rely on the generous support of foundations and individual donors. 100% of all funds raised will directly support individual artists in FEMA-designated affected areas. Tax-deductible donations can be made through the South Arts website.



Applicants must be 18 years or older and actively engaged in a professional artistic practice. All applications will be reviewed based on eligibility and financial need. For more details on eligibility and to apply, visit southarts.org/resources/southern-arts-relief-recovery-fund.



Thanks to all of the donors and sponsors who are supporting both the Relief and Recovery Funding cycles, including the Educational Foundation of America, Gobioff Foundation, Maxwell/Hanrahan Foundation, Windgate Foundation, and many individual donors.



For additional information about making a gift, please contact South Arts Vice President of Strategy Charles Phaneuf at cphaneuf@southarts.org or (404) 201-7923.



About South Arts

South Arts advances Southern vitality through the arts. The nonprofit regional arts organization was founded in 1975 to build on the South’s unique heritage and enhance the public value of the arts. South Arts’ work responds to the arts environment and cultural trends with a regional perspective. South Arts offers an annual portfolio of activities designed to support the success of artists and arts providers in the South, address the needs of Southern communities through impactful arts-based programs, and celebrate the excellence, innovation, value and power of the arts of the South. For more information, visit www.southarts.org.