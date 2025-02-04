//PBS Aerospace to establish North American headquarters in GA

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp announces that PBS Aerospace will establish a North American headquarters in Georgia.

Release:

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that PBS Aerospace, a designer and manufacturer of world-class small turbojet engines, will invest up to $20 million to establish its North American headquarters, manufacturing, and R&D operations in Roswell. The new operations will create at least 95 new jobs in metro Atlanta, growing the company’s presence in the state.

“We are excited that PBS Aerospace has chosen to stay in Georgia to increase their footprint and establish their first R&D and headquarter facilities in the United States,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Aerospace is one of the Georgia’s top industries thanks to innovative companies like PBS Aerospace that call Georgia home. By preparing strategic, new ready-for-development sites and supporting workforce development initiatives in high-demand careers, we will keep building on our success and creating opportunities for hardworking Georgians.”

PBS Aerospace is an international manufacturer of turbojet engines and auxiliary power units that has been present in the U.S. market for more than a decade.

“PBS Group’s owner, William Didden, made the decision to establish Georgia as the location for our U.S. headquarters because of the successful foundation we have built in Atlanta through PBS Aerospace,” said Tomas Koutsky, Managing Director of PBS Aerospace. “Atlanta has proven to be an exceptional base for our operations, offering access to an excellent education system, skilled workforce, robust infrastructure, and a thriving business environment. The positive experiences and success in Atlanta have undoubtedly influenced our choice as they reflect Georgia’s ability to support our continued growth.”

“We look forward to building our new Roswell factory, which will produce the world’s most advanced small turbojet engines designed to meet the needs of the U.S. Department of Defense,” said Erin Durham, CEO of PBS Aerospace. “This move aligns seamlessly with our larger growth strategy, which focuses on partnering with Georgia’s extensive manufacturing, aerospace, and defense sectors.”

PBS Aerospace’s footprint will include an existing, renovated building at 1350 North Meadow and a new facility that will be constructed at the Tech Village North Site in Roswell. Hiring is underway for open roles, with projections to meet full operations in April 2025. Interested individuals can learn more and apply at www.pbsaerospace.com/career.

“Roswell offers the perfect environment for innovative companies like PBS Aerospace to thrive, and their decision reflects the strength of our community and our commitment to fostering economic growth,” said Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson. “Our city is a sought-after destination, not only for businesses but also for families, thanks to our exceptional schools, safe neighborhoods, beautiful parks, and the strong sense of community our residents share. We are proud to welcome PBS Aerospace to Roswell and look forward to their success and contributions to our city’s future.”

“Fulton County is a hub for innovative business operations like PBS Aerospace,” said Robb Pitts, Chairman of Fulton County Board of Commissioners. “This significant development not only strengthens our position as a destination for advanced manufacturing and aerospace technology but also brings tangible benefits to residents in nearby cities through job creation and economic opportunity.”

“Metro Atlanta is where top talent meets opportunity. We are pleased to welcome PBS Aerospace as a vital part of our growing aerospace and defense ecosystem,” said Katie Kirkpatrick, President & CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “University graduates here have seamless access to thriving industries like aerospace – which is Georgia’s No. 1 export and a $57.5 billion powerhouse industry in the state. This new presence will help fuel our regional economy and strengthen our local and global relationships.”

Statewide Project Manager Haley Casola represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with the City of Roswell, Select Fulton, Metro Atlanta Chamber, Georgia Quick Start, the Georgia Center of Innovation, and Georgia Power.

“PBS Aerospace first landed in the U.S. through Georgia, so it’s incredibly exciting that the company has chosen to expand on its presence here to establish not only its North American headquarters but also its first manufacturing and R&D operations in the U.S.,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Today’s news is the result of investing in our relationships at home and internationally, taking the time to ensure companies have a great experience working with the state at their existing locations and taking the initiative to meet with company leadership in-person to learn more about their plans for the future. Congratulations to PBS Aerospace for expanding in the U.S. market, and to all of the partners involved in bringing the opportunity for a job to Georgians through this investment!”