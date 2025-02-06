//Kemp announces new Executive Counsel, legal staff

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp announces changes have been made to staff with new Executive Counsel and legal staff.

Release:

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced changes to his legal staff, following the announcement that current Executive Counsel Kristyn Long will depart the Governor’s Office to serve as General Counsel for the Georgia Hospital Association, effective February 14. Sam Hatcher will then serve as Executive Counsel, as Christine Hayes and Rachel Byers continue to serve as Deputy Executive Counsel and Associate Executive Counsel, respectively. Additionally, Governor Kemp announced Evan Meyers departed at the end of January following over three years of dedicated service as Deputy Executive Counsel.

“Marty, the girls, and I are excited to welcome Sam to this leadership role as Executive Counsel and for the continued service of the entire legal team, which remains indispensable to my office and the success of this administration,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “We are confident their commitment and hard work will help us keep Georgia the best state in which to live, work, and raise a family.”

“We also want to thank Kristyn for her years of service and leadership at a time when our state faced unprecedented challenges,” Gov. Kemp continued. “Her intellect, skill, and countless hours of relentless work through multiple roles — some of which she filled simultaneously — helped our state weather many storms, both literal and figurative. We are happy to congratulate her on this new chapter and wish her and her family all the best in the coming years. We also want to thank Evan for his years of service and sacrifice, improving legislation and helping us streamline agency regulations and cut red tape so hardworking Georgians don’t have to worry about government negatively impacting their lives or businesses. As his family moves to be closer to their loved ones, we wish them well in their next steps.”

Sam Hatcher currently serves as Deputy Executive Counsel in the Office of Governor Brian P. Kemp and will become Executive Counsel. Prior to joining the Governor’s staff, he worked in private practice with a focus on securities litigation, commercial litigation, antitrust law, state government, and government procurement. Hatcher holds a bachelor’s degree in History from Dartmouth College and a law degree from the University of Georgia. He and his wife, Allison, reside in Brookhaven.

Christine Hayes is Deputy Executive Counsel in the Office of Governor Brian P. Kemp. Prior to joining the Governor’s staff, she was Director of Governmental Affairs for the State Bar of Georgia. She also held roles at the Judicial Council/Administrative Office of the Courts, Georgia General Assembly, and Fields Howell. Hayes holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Florida and a law degree from Emory University. She and her husband, Jonathan, live in Atlanta with their 2 kids.