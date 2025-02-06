//Kemp announces new Executive Counsel, legal staff

ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp announces changes have been made to staff with new Executive Counsel and legal staff.
Governor Brian P. Kemp announced changes to his legal staff, following the announcement that current Executive Counsel Kristyn Long will depart the Governor’s Office to serve as General Counsel for the Georgia Hospital Association, effective February 14. Sam Hatcher will then serve as Executive Counsel, as Christine Hayes and Rachel Byers continue to serve as Deputy Executive Counsel and Associate Executive Counsel, respectively. Additionally, Governor Kemp announced Evan Meyers departed at the end of January following over three years of dedicated service as Deputy Executive Counsel.
“Marty, the girls, and I are excited to welcome Sam to this leadership role as Executive Counsel and for the continued service of the entire legal team, which remains indispensable to my office and the success of this administration,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “We are confident their commitment and hard work will help us keep Georgia the best state in which to live, work, and raise a family.”
“We also want to thank Kristyn for her years of service and leadership at a time when our state faced unprecedented challenges,” Gov. Kemp continued. “Her intellect, skill, and countless hours of relentless work through multiple roles — some of which she filled simultaneously — helped our state weather many storms, both literal and figurative. We are happy to congratulate her on this new chapter and wish her and her family all the best in the coming years. We also want to thank Evan for his years of service and sacrifice, improving legislation and helping us streamline agency regulations and cut red tape so hardworking Georgians don’t have to worry about government negatively impacting their lives or businesses. As his family moves to be closer to their loved ones, we wish them well in their next steps.”