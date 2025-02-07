//Joseph P. Stein elected to serve on State Transportation Board

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The State Transportation Board has recently Joseph P. Stein to represent the Seventh Congressional District in north-central GA.

Release:

The State Transportation Board has elected Joseph P. Stein to represent the Seventh Congressional District (CD 7) in north-central Georgia which includes Dawson, Forsyth and Lumpkin counties as well as portions of Cherokee, Fulton and Hall counties.

This is his first election to the Board. He was elected to serve a four-year term ending April 1, 2029, as he is finishing the term of Board member Curt Thompson.

A resident of Forsyth County, Stein is a retired Major General of the United States Air Force and is finishing four years of service as Secretary and Treasurer of the Development Authority for Forsyth County. He is also a former Board Director and President/CEO of Baer Air, Inc., supervising all aspects of financial management.

He is a distinguished graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1975 with a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics and has a Master of Science degree in systems management from the University of Southern California.

The 14-member State Transportation Board determines policy and governs the Georgia Department of Transportation. Each member is elected by a caucus of Georgia General Assembly members from their specific congressional district. Board members serve staggered, five-year terms. For more information and individual photos, visit https://www.dot.ga.gov/GDOT/Pages/Board.aspx.

