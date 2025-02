Share with friends

JACKSONVILLE – NFL announces that the Jacksonville Jaguars and two other teams are set to play in London as part of the 2025 International Games.

According for the NFL website, the Jacksonville Jaguars, the New York Jets, and the Cleveland Browns are the designated teams set to play in London as part of the 2025 International Games.

