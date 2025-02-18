//Georgia gas prices increase at the pump

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The average gas price in Georgia has increased to $3.00 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline compared to a week ago.

The Georgia gas price average increased at the pumps compared to a week ago. Georgians now pay an average price of $3.00 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday’s state average is 6 cents more than a week ago, 6 cents more than a month ago, and 17 cents less than last year. It costs drivers an average price of $45.00 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Georgians are paying almost $3.00 less to fill up at the pump than a year ago.

“With spring just around the corner, refineries are switching up to their summer fuels and doing their usual tune-ups, which means we might see a bit of a bump in prices around this time,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Also, a major refinery in Northern California hit pause on its operations because of an explosion that took place on February 1st, which also caused prices to rise at the pumps in certain parts of the country.”

Nationally:

Seasonal Trends Nudge Gas Prices Higher

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 2 cents to $3.15 (subject to change overnight). As spring approaches, refineries begin transitioning to summer blend fuel, which often increases prices this time of year. Routine seasonal maintenance and an offline refinery in Northern California are putting additional strain on supply. These factors are pushing gas prices up, which means consumers may see higher prices at the pump as warmer months approach.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand increased from 8.32 million barrels a day last week to 8.57. The total domestic gasoline supply dropped from 251.1 million barrels to 248.1, while gasoline production increased, averaging 9.3 million daily.

Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of last Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI dropped $1.95 to settle at $71.37 a barrel. The EIA reports that crude oil inventories increased by 4.1 million barrels from the previous week. At 427.9 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 4% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Electric:

Meanwhile, today’s national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station remained at 34 cents. Drivers can find electric charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel planner.

Regional Prices:

The most expensive Georgia metro markets – are Atlanta ($3.06), Athens ($3.05), and Savannah ($3.01).

The least expensive Georgia metro markets – are Dalton ($2.91), Albany ($2.89), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.841).

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline) Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $3.15 $3.16 $3.13 $3.10 $3.28 $5.01 (6/14/2022) Georgia $3.00 $3.00 $2.94 $2.94 $3.17 $4.49 (6/15/2022) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

AAA encourages drivers to use the money-saving gas tips listed below.

Money-Saving Tips for Drivers

Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the Fuel Price Finder .

. Consider paying in cash instead of using a credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who use a credit card.

Enroll in fuel savings programs.

Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers

Maintain your vehicle to ensure the best fuel economy. Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/Auto Repair.

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph. Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

Traffic Safety Tip: AAA-The Auto Club Group “Move Over For Me” Campaign

“Drivers, if you see a disabled vehicle on the roadside while traveling, be courteous and Move Over,” said Waiters. “Remember, the person who broke down could be you, a friend, a family member, a coworker, or a neighbor. Move Over for the safety of others and because it is the right thing to do!”

Video: Move Over For Me PSA

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 64 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety. For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.