//Georgia DECAL celebrates Inclusive Early Learning Week

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning celebrates Inclusive Early Learning Week during Valentine’s Day.

Release:

The mission of DECAL’s Inclusive Early Learning Week is to promote inclusive practices within early learning environments across Georgia.

Mark Your Calendars each year to celebrate Inclusive Early Learning Week (IELW) during the week of Valentine’s Day (February 14th). Use this webpage as a resource as you make plans and create meaningful ways your program, children, and families in your community can come together and celebrate inclusion.

Click here to access each day to view celebration ideas from Inclusive Early Learning Week celebrations. To download the 2025 Provider Celebration Kit, click here.