//Georgia Aquarium’s whale shark to be featured on new Wild Kingdom episode

ATLANTA – Georgia Aquarium’s whale shark conservation will be featured in on a new Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom episode.
Release:
Georgia Aquarium’s efforts to save the biggest fish on the planet will take center stage in the iconic series, Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, on Saturday, February 15, highlighting the research and conservation work from the only aquarium in the Western Hemisphere to provide the unique care and habitat required for whale sharks to thrive.
Despite whale shark’s enormous size and recent popularity, surprisingly little is known or understood about the species. In this episode, wildlife ecologist and series co-host, Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant will share with viewers:
- Why whale sharks are critically endangered – with their populations declining by 50% globally, listing them as an endangered species in 2016, and the crucial role they play in their environment.
- How Georgia Aquarium is advancing scientific knowledge about whale sharks through research in a controlled setting, providing critical insights to our larger understanding of the species.
- How aquarists at Georgia Aquarium care for, treat and feed their resident whale sharks as the only aquarium in the US to house whale sharks