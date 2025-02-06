//Georgia Aquarium’s whale shark to be featured on new Wild Kingdom episode

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgia Aquarium’s whale shark conservation will be featured in on a new Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom episode.

Georgia Aquarium’s efforts to save the biggest fish on the planet will take center stage in the iconic series, Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, on Saturday, February 15, highlighting the research and conservation work from the only aquarium in the Western Hemisphere to provide the unique care and habitat required for whale sharks to thrive.

Despite whale shark’s enormous size and recent popularity, surprisingly little is known or understood about the species. In this episode, wildlife ecologist and series co-host, Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant will share with viewers: