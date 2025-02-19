//GBI seeking information in death investigation of 34-year-old GA woman

Share with friends

BAINBRIDGE – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is seeking information in the death investigation of a 34-year-old Georgia woman.

Release:

At the request of the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating the death of Kierra Burney, age 34, of Bainbridge, GA.



On February 12, 2025, at about 8:20 a.m., work crews performing maintenance near Pondtown Road in Decatur County, GA, found a body believed to be that of a woman. The body was taken to the GBI Crime Lab where an autopsy was performed.

Preliminary autopsy results identified the victim as Burney and determined that Burney’s death was a homicide.

This investigation is active and ongoing. The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is offering up to a $1,000 reward from the “Decatur County Citizens Against Crime Fund” to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Burney’s death. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office via Lt. Gabe Cofer at 229-400-8014 or Lt. Charles King at 229-400-8016, or the GBI regional investigative office in Thomasville at 229-225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the South Georgia Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.