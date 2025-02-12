//GBI investigates shooting death of a 5-year-old girl, two other victims

Share with friends

AMERICUS – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting of multiple victims including a 5-year-old girl.

Release:

GBI agents are investigating a shooting in Americus, GA. The Americus Police Department made a request to investigate.

On Saturday, February 8, 2025, at about 8:30 p.m., the Americus Police Department responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Eastview Circle. Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Peyton Brielle Roberts, age 5, of Americus, died after being taken to Phoebe Sumter Hospital. A 19-year-old young man was also taken to Phoebe Sumter before being taken to another hospital, where he remains in critical condition. A third victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

GBI agents are actively conducting interviews with witnesses as authorities work to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office at 229-931-2439 or the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at Submit Tips Online , or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.