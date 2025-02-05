//GBI investigates identity of man involved in multi-county car chase

Share with friends

CLAYTON CO – The GBI are working to identify a man involved in a multi-county pursuit in a stolen Jeep.

Release:

UPDATE:

Our initial release identified the man involved in the Clayton County officer involved shooting. The investigation has since revealed that this ID is incorrect.

We are actively working to determine the man’s identity. All further updates will be released on the GBI website.

ORIGINAL RELEASE:

At the request of the Clayton County Police Department, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Clayton County, Georgia. One man was injured in the incident. No officers were hurt.

The preliminary information indicates at about 7:00 p.m., the Fayette County Sheriffs Office (FCSO) located a black Jeep believed to have been stolen and used in vehicle break-ins. FCSO deputies attempted to pull the Jeep over, but the driver drove away, leading deputies on a multi-county pursuit. As the chase continued, other agencies joined the chase, including the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.

During the pursuit, a passenger in the Jeep fired a weapon out of the window of the Jeep at officers. In the 9400 block of Tara Blvd, the Jeep hit several vehicles before coming to a stop. The driver got out of the Jeep & ran across several lanes of traffic before officers took him into custody. During the apprehension, an officer shot the driver. The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office for review.