//GBI arrests three minors in Georgia death investigation

SOCIAL CIRCLE – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested three minors in a Georgia death investigation.

Release:

On Wednesday, January 29, 2025, the GBI arrested and charged Charles Johnson, age 17, of Social Circle, GA, Christian Johnson, age 15, of Social Circle, GA, and Trayvon Means, age 16, of Gainesville, FL, with Hijacking a Motor Vehicle, Kidnapping, False Imprisonment, Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Possession of Firearm in the Commission of a Crime, and Felony Murder.

On September 18, 2024, the GBI was requested to assist the City of Social Circle Police Department with investigating the death of Adrian Wofford, age 23, on Carver Drive, in Social Circle, GA. Wofford was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

The Gainsville, FL Police Department arrested Charles Johnson, Christian Johnson, and Trayvon Means on unrelated charges, and all three were in custody when served with the GA warrants. The extradition process will begin soon.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the City of Social Circle Police at (770) 464-2366 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Athens, GA at 706-552-2309. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Alcovy Judicial Circuit for prosecution.