//GBI arrests three in a Methamphetamine Trafficking drug bust

Share with friends

MACON – Three individuals from Georgia have been arrested by the GBI in a Methamphetamine Trafficking drug bust.

Release:

The GBI has arrested Neico Tomorris Sandifer, age 46, of Macon, Georgia, Shawanda Carswell, age 40, of Milledgeville, GA, and William Hancock, age 30, of Macon, GA, following a joint drug investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Middle Georgia Gang Task Force (MGGTF), Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS), and Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC).

Sandifer was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, 7 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Crack Cocaine, and Possession of Gabapentin.

Carswell was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and has additional charges pending.

Hancock was charged with Probation Violation.

Following a multi-month investigation, on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, the GBI Special Enforcement Team and Bibb County SWAT executed search warrants in Macon, Georgia. As a result of these search warrants, GBI agents seized 168 grams of suspected Marijuana, 447 grams of suspected K2/Spice, 5 grams of suspected Crack Cocaine, 9 grams of unknown/unpackaged pills, 3 Rifles (1 stolen from Warner Robins, Georgia), 4 handguns, 2 vehicles, and $1,700 of U.S. Currency.

Sandifer, Carswell, and Hancock were booked at the Bibb County Jail.

GBI-MGGT, BCSO, GDC, DCS, and GSP conducted this investigation to make an impact on the current drug distribution and gang activity within Central Georgia and to promote a safer place for productive citizens. If you have information related to drug/gang activity, please call GBI-MGGTF at (478)207-1301. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app. All tips are welcome, but keep in mind detailed information is needed to act.

Middle Georgia Gang Task Force covers Middle and South Georgia.