//GBI arrests Georgia man after sexual assault investigation

BLAIRSVILLE – A Georgia man was arrested and charged by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation after an investigation into sexual assault.

Release:

The GBI has arrested and charged Michael Warren, age 34, of Blairsville, Georgia, with Rape, Aggravated Sodomy, and Sexual Battery.

On Sunday, February 16, 2025, the Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report that Warren sexually assaulted someone. The Union County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the GBI.

Following an investigation into the details of the report, the GBI arrested Warren on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. Warren was employed with Union County as an HVAC technician at the time of his arrest.

Warren was booked into the Union County Detention Center where he remains pending court.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with additional information in the case may contact the GBI at 706-348-4866 or by contacting the GBI Tipline at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Enotah Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.