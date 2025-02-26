//GBI arrests GA man after 3-month narcotics trafficking investigation

Share with friends

DAWSON – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Georgia man after a 3-month-long narcotics trafficking investigation.

Release:

The GBI and the Dawson Police Department arrested and charged Brian Perry, age 38, of Terrell County, Georgia, with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Crack Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, Trafficking Marijuana, and Trafficking Powder Cocaine on Friday, February 21, 2025. These charges resulted from a 3-month-long investigation pertaining to Perry trafficking narcotics throughout Terrell County, Georgia.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Perry’s home, resulting in the seizure of 187.2 grams of suspected powder cocaine, 23.4 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 211.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 423.1 grams of suspected marijuana, 1 firearm, and a large amount of money.

Perry was booked into the Terrell County Jail.

The Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office needs your help. If you have any information related to drug activity you are encouraged to call SWRDEO at 229-420-1254. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

This investigation was conducted to make an impact on the current street-level drug distribution within Terrell County, Georgia, and to promote a safer place for productive citizens.

The Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office covers a 42-county area in southwest Georgia.