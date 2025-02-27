//GaDOE releases Special Education Annual Reports

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Education announces that the Special Education Annual Reports are now available on the GaDOE website.

Release:

Georgia’s State Performance Plan (SPP)/Annual Performance Report (APR), State-level Special Education Annual Reports, and Local Education Agency (LEA)-level Special Education Annual Reports are available on GaDOE.org, special education webpage.

The FY 24 State Performance Plan/Annual Performance Report was submitted to the U.S. Department of Education and contains information collected on multiple indicators related to the achievement of students with disabilities in Georgia. This is a state-level report which includes information reported by all LEAs. In addition, the U.S. Department of Education’s determination letter for Georgia, state performance plan, and annual performance results are available on GaDOE.org.