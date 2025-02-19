//GaDOE launches “Teach in the Peach” campaign to recruit new teachers

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Education launches a new teacher recruitment initiative statewide to retain top talent in education.

Release:

Screenshot of the Teach in the Peach State website homepage.

The Georgia Department of Education announces the launch of its new teacher recruitment initiative, Teach in the Peach, a statewide campaign dedicated to “Making Georgia the #1 State for Teachers to Teach” by attracting, recognizing, and retaining top talent in education.

“Teachers are the heartbeat of our schools and communities,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “We know that the future of Georgia’s classrooms depends on attracting passionate, dedicated individuals to the profession. This campaign will highlight the incredible impact of teaching, elevate the voices of educators, and encourage the next generation to answer the call. The Teach in the Peach initiative reflects our unwavering commitment to recruiting and retaining the very best for Georgia’s classrooms. Providing resources, recognition, and clear pathways ensures that every Georgia child can access excellent educators who inspire and empower.”

At the heart of the campaign is the launch of a dynamic new website, teachinthepeach.org, designed to simplify and celebrate the pathway to becoming a Georgia public school teacher. The site provides essential resources, including information about the benefits of teaching in Georgia, personalized certification pathways, a statewide interactive job map, and a career fit quiz to help individuals explore their potential in education.

Additionally, local school districts are encouraged to contribute to the site by submitting recruitment news and calendar items, promoting the unique benefits of teaching in Georgia’s rural, urban, and suburban communities.

“This is truly a site built by teachers for future teachers,” Christy Todd, GaDOE Education Program Specialist and 2024 Georgia Teacher of the Year, said. “Over 250 people were involved in the creation of this site. They include adults interested in changing careers, retired military personnel, out-of-state teachers, high school and college students enrolled in education courses, and retired teachers interested in returning to work. In addition, current Georgia classroom teachers share their insights and tips throughout the site on how to successfully navigate a career in education. We hope that Georgians will share this site broadly to celebrate and elevate the opportunity to become a public-school educator.”

In 2023, GaDOE released the Georgia Teacher Burnout Report – a comprehensive effort to listen to educators and develop solutions that truly address their needs. That report outlined key priorities: recruiting talented individuals into the profession, recognizing the incredible work of our teachers, and ensuring we retain them for the long haul. This campaign acts on those priorities.

“I was thrilled to be part of the team working on this website along with many of my teaching colleagues,” Holly Witcher, 2025 Georgia Teacher of the Year, said. “The Teach in the Peach recruitment campaign helps everyone recognize the difference Georgia Educators make daily. In Georgia, teachers matter.”

Announcing Georgia’s First Statewide Educator Signing Day

In conjunction with the launch of Teach in the Peach, GaDOE announces Georgia’s inaugural Statewide Educator Signing Day. The event will take place on May 6, 2025, at the College Football Hall of Fame and will celebrate high school and college students, career changers, and others committing to the teaching profession.

This groundbreaking event is possible through partnerships with the College Football Playoff Foundation, the Atlanta Host Committee, and additional sponsors. Aspiring educators can register to attend through their school district, college, university, or alternative teacher preparation program provider.

Jaclyn Colona from the Georgia Foundation for Public Education, State School Superintendent Richard Woods, College Football Playoff Foundation Executive Director Britton Banowsky, and Atlanta Sports Council President Dan Corso

“Teachers are the real MVPs,” Britton Banowsky, College Football Playoff Foundation Executive Director, said. “Over the past year, the College Football Playoff Foundation and the Atlanta Host Committee have invested over $3 million in Georgia’s teachers through the Georgia Teachers Initiative. We are excited to continue that partnership by investing in Georgia’s future teachers by sponsoring the first statewide Educator Signing Day celebration at the College Football Hall of Fame.”

Join the Movement

To learn more about Teach in the Peach and explore the new website, visit teachinthepeach.org. Together, we can make Georgia the #1 state for teachers to teach.